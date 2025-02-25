Public Holiday on March 13-14: Schools, Banks, and Offices to Remain Closed – Check Details

The month of March 2025 will witness major festivals, including Holi, leading to multiple public holidays. With a strategic leave, employees can enjoy an extended break.

Holi Holidays on March 13 and 14

The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 14, 2025, while Holika Dahan falls on March 13. As per the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council's holiday schedule, schools under its jurisdiction will remain closed on these days. Additionally, a public holiday has been declared for all government offices.

Bank Closures for Holi

The Bank Union’s holiday schedule confirms a two-day holiday for Holi, with banks remaining closed on March 13 and 14. Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions accordingly.

How to Avail a 5-Day Long Weekend?

Employees of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and other institutions with a five-day workweek can plan an extended holiday. By taking a leave on Wednesday, March 12, they can enjoy a five-day break from March 12 to 16. This provides an excellent opportunity for travel and relaxation.

With multiple public holidays, March 2025 presents a great chance to plan a long vacation!