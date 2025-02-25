Tamil superstar Vijay’s TVK to hold first anniversary meet tomorrow, Prashant Kishor to attend

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay’s party, TVK, is set to celebrate its first anniversary at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram on Wednesday (February 25). Jan Suraaj Party founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor will also participate in the event.

TVK General Secretary N. Anand stated that the anniversary celebration will be led by party founder and president Vijay.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Anand said that TVK, founded on the principles of love, concern, and selfless service, has made significant progress over the past year.

Anand, a former MLA from Puducherry, credited the party’s growing popularity to the unwavering support of the people, who have placed their trust in TVK’s vision and ideology.

TVK sources indicate that several political leaders, including B. Kaliyammal, the women’s wing leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), may join TVK in Vijay’s presence during the anniversary celebrations.

Vijay officially launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024, declaring his opposition to corruption and divisive politics. While he chose to stay out of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he announced that TVK would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled the party’s flag and song at TVK’s headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. The party held its inaugural conference on October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, which drew a massive crowd of around three lakh people. Heavy traffic congestion was reported in Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam, with vehicles being diverted on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway. During the conference, Vijay strongly criticised both the DMK and BJP, calling the BJP his ideological adversary and the DMK his political adversary.

He accused the DMK of being a family-centric party that exploits the “Dravidian” identity for personal gain while condemning the BJP for its divisive politics.

Following Vijay’s statements, the DMK accused him of being the “C team” of the BJP.

BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad responded by advising Vijay to prioritise people’s welfare instead of engaging in political confrontations. He also pointed out that Vijay had received support from multiple political factions, including the BJP, as he entered the political arena.

Vijay’s political clout has been rising since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), secured 115 out of the 169 seats it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections. In contrast, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) failed to win any seats. This success has bolstered Vijay’s position in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. He has also indicated that TVK would only align with parties that acknowledge his leadership. Political analysts view this as a clear sign that Vijay is aiming for the Chief Minister’s post in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly.

