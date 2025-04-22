Telangana and AP on High Alert: Extreme Heat and Thunderstorms Expected on April 22

Hyderabad, April 22:A trough extending from northern Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar via Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu is causing significant weather activity across the region. As a result, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness a mix of thunderstorms and intense heatwave conditions over the next couple of days.

Rain and Hail Alert for Telangana

Due to this trough's influence, several parts of Telangana may receive moderate rainfall today accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of possible hailstorms in districts including:

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Mahabubabad

Nagarkurnool

Narayanpet

Jogulamba Gadwal

Soaring Temperatures Across Telangana

While parts of the state may see rainfall, high temperatures continue to pose a serious threat. Today, Adilabad is expected to record 43.8°C, while Bhadrachalam may reach 38.2°C. Yesterday’s recorded highs in major locations include:

Adilabad – 43.5°C

Nizamabad – 43.1°C

Medak – 41.8°C

Ramagundam – 41.4°C

Khammam – 40.4°C

Mahabubnagar, Hanumakonda, Nalgonda – 40°C

Bhadrachalam – 39.4°C

Hyderabad – 38.8°C

Orange Alert in 21 Telangana Districts

With temperatures expected to range between 41°C and 45°C, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert for the following districts:

Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Medak, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

The department forecasts that temperatures may rise by 2–3°C in the next three days.

Heatwave Conditions Grip Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued warnings for heatwave conditions today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday). Dry winds and intense sun are expected to affect large parts of the state.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely in 28 mandals across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manyam districts.

Moderate heatwaves are expected in 21 mandals of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and East Godavari.

There is also a possibility of isolated rainfall with thunder and lightning in some regions. Authorities have advised the public to stay indoors during peak heat hours and remain hydrated.

Monday’s High Temperatures in Andhra Pradesh:

Tirupati Rural – 42.1°C

Kambalakunta (Annamayya) & Vizianagaram – 41.5°C

Daggadarthi (Nellore) – 41.4°C

Denduluru (Eluru) – 41.3°C

Gonavaram (Nandyal) & Ravipadu (Palnadu) – 41.1°C

Government Action Plan Underway

To tackle the dual threat of heatwaves and thunderstorms, Home Minister Anitha will review preparedness today at 11 AM at the Disaster Management Office in Tadepalli. The meeting will address:

Public safety measures

Early warnings for heatwaves and thunderstorms

Preparations for the upcoming monsoon season

Citizens are urged to stay cautious, avoid outdoor activity during the day, and follow official advisories closely.