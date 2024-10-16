October 16: Heavy rain alert for these states by IMD!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for southern states due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression. This depression is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai, during the early morning of October 17.

According to the IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a depression on Tuesday evening. It is currently located over southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 490 km east-southeast of Chennai, 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry, and 590 km southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Residents in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka are advised to take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall is expected in these regions. Localized flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses are likely. Daily life may be disrupted due to heavy rainfall.

Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Puducherry has been issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next few days. Andhra Pradesh's coastal areas will likely receive heavy rainfall, possibly flooding. Kerala can expect heavy rainfall on October 17 and 18, while Karnataka's coastal and south interior regions will receive heavy rainfall on October 17.

