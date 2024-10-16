October 17: Holiday for schools, colleges due to heavy rains!

Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has been bringing torrential rains to Andhra Pradesh for several days now. The heavy downpour has prompted a red alert for Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, YSR, and Annamayya districts. Everywhere, life has become chaotic.

The areas that are on orange alert include Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, YSR, and Annamayya districts. An orange alert has been sounded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Nadyala, Prakasham, and a few more places.

The district collectors of the affected areas have declared October 17th a holiday due to heavy rains. The IMD continues warning of three-day incessant heavy rains.

The government declared a holiday for the schools, colleges, and other institutions in Prakasham, Nellore, and Chittoor districts on October 17. For more details, please contact the school administration. Please stay indoors and safe until it stops raining. Watch the local weather forecasts and respect any official instructions.

