October 17: Holiday for schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka!

Heavy rains have been pounding various parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The respective state governments and district administrations have declared holidays for the schools, colleges, and other educational institutions on 16th and 17th October 2024.

A red alert has been issued for the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu. The residents have been asked to be indoors. Karnataka has sounded a massive orange warning by the Indian Meteorological Department; Bengaluru is witnessing light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. School holidays have been declared in Andhra Pradesh till October 17, 2024, as incessant rains do not show signs of letup.

Also read: October 17: Holiday for schools, colleges due to heavy rains!

The IMD has issued a red and orange alert to several districts spread across the three states. People are cautioned to be updated with weather updates and instructions from local authorities to further enhance safety measures. The heavy rain will continue further; residents have been warned to prepare for that.

Citizens should keep abreast of local news and weather reports and stay in touch with the appropriate authorities for specific instructions. Being informed and prepared can help minimize the number of disrupted living conditions and even save one from harm.

Also read October 16: Heavy rain alert for these states by IMD!