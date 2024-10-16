With learnings from WPL and Australia, Kiran Navgire eager to make domestic season count

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Following India’s early exit from the group stage at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, attention will now turn to the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy kicking off from Thursday.

In 2026, England will host the next edition of the T20 World Cup, marking the beginning of a journey for the Indian team to develop a formidable pool of players.

Kiran Navgire, with her exceptional six-hitting skills, is one batter who is eager to make a strong case for national selection, especially in the shortest format where she can dominate the game.

Kiran, who previously had limited success in her six T20Is for the Indian team, is enthusiastic about performing her best in the upcoming domestic season as she takes on the responsibility of opening the batting for Maharashtra.

Kiran’s preparation for the domestic season is also boosted by her dedicated efforts during the off-season camp with her WPL team UP Warriorz in Lucknow.

“The off-season camp was very beneficial, as I will opening in the domestic competitions for Maharashtra. I will try to implement whatever I have learnt in the camp, as this season is very important for me. There has been a lot of improvement because we put in a lot of effort there.”

“Some very good coaches came and shared their experiences, as well as get us to practice basic fielding drills. They talked about fitness a lot because they have seen and played international cricket for many years.”

“So, they shared their experiences on how we can do it and reach that level. We get to learn a lot of things that we don’t get to do when we practice at home. A player needs a lot of experience to improve, and we get to learn all these things in the camp to improve our game,” says Kiran in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

In WPL 2024, Kiran managed just one half-century as she amassed 110 from eight matches at a strike-rate of 146.66. Despite the modest returns, Kiran earned a spot in the India ‘A’ tour of Australia in August, where she contributed 87 runs from four outings, with her best effort being a 20-ball 38.

Watching the Australian players, including established players like Tahlia McGrath, her UP Warriorz teammate, and Tayla Vlaeminck, in action provided Kiran with numerous valuable lessons.

“It was a very good experience of playing against the ‘A’ team of Australia, the best team in the world, in their home. We learnt a lot about how the players work for bettering their own game. Plus, how they work as a team and put in continuous efforts added to our learning curve. I have learnt a lot about what we can do better.”

“There was a match where wickets were falling from one side for Australia. But Katie Mack stayed on one side and scored a hundred and won that match, which taught a lot.”

“Plus, one thing was that until the ball doesn’t go to the boundary, they don’t stop chasing the ball. They put so much effort into fielding that it is very difficult for us to get the runs while running between the wickets. So we can also do all these things if we work properly.”

Being a part of the Warriorz team in the WPL for two seasons has helped Kiran develop a deeper understanding of the need to work harder on her fielding, fitness, and batting abilities. “I feel if I play more on the off-side, the results will be better. In the WPL, we got to learn how to build our innings and win matches.”

“Foreign players are coming to India and seeing them, everyone feels that fielding and fitness is as important as bowling and batting. So we are managing all these things to maintain the same balance between all these aspects. We have to do as much batting as we have to do fielding and then do as much fitness as well.”

Kiran has received considerable support from the fitness team of the franchise, with a special mention to strength and conditioning coach Tanuja Lele. “She stays in contact with us for the whole year. She works with us and sends us plans. She knows how much we are improving fitness wise.”

“Whenever we meet at the camp or in Pune, she calls us, and we do fitness sessions together. She puts in a lot of effort for our improvement. Plus, the fitness team also say you should eat as much as you work out. You should eat healthy food, and that is how you can stay away from injuries.”

Kiran has learnt a valuable lesson from Australians like Tahlia, Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, and mentor Lisa Sthalekar—the importance of having confidence in one’s own abilities. “The learning from them has been to have faith in yourself, back your strength, identify your strengths in practice, play your game, enjoy the game, and don’t worry too much.”

“They believe if you have been practicing for so many years, then express yourself freely. Whatever you have done in practice and whatever you are doing now, enjoy the game; only then will it come out of you. Grace taught me how to play shots with time and to finish matches as per my strength, as well as how to hit shots clearly. It doesn’t feel like she is putting in efforts to hit successfully.”

Kiran’s performance in the last domestic season was underwhelming, as she only scored 88 runs in six matches for Maharashtra in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. But experiences from this year’s WPL and trip to Australia suggest Kiran could make a big impact in the upcoming domestic season and strengthen her case to be back in time for the next T20 World Cup.

“Since I started playing in the Indian team and WPL, my mindset has changed. When I shared the dressing room with everyone, whether in the Indian team or WPL, I have learnt from their experiences and how they understand the game. After understanding all of that, if there is a good situation, how to see that scenario, then get out of it, and finish the game, I have learnt all those things and I am putting all of it in my own game.”

