Top 10 finalists announced for Innovate2Educate Handheld Device Design challenge

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Sunday, announced the top 10 finalists for the Innovate2Educate: Handheld Device Design Challenge.

This competition is part of the upcoming World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 and aims to inspire innovation among young minds by combining technology, education, and gaming.

The challenge received a tremendous response with 1,856 registrations from across the country. After a rigorous evaluation by a panel of experts, the top 10 ideas were selected.

Among the finalists, "Karnata Parva" from Karnataka has developed Code Craft Junior, while "Vidyarthi" from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh created a Smart Learning Tablet for Kids.

This device is a low-cost, voice-assisted educational companion that works without internet and provides a screen-free learning experience.

"Tech Titans" from Tamil Nadu have designed a Smart Handwriting Learning Device that blends traditional writing methods with modern technology, offering real-time interactive feedback in multiple languages.

Another innovative project, "EduSpark" by "Protominds" from Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, introduces an AI-powered handheld device that adjusts educational games like Sudoku and math challenges according to the child's learning pace.

"APEX Achievers" from Tamil Nadu created "BODMAS Quest," a gamified solution to help young learners easily master mathematical concepts involving brackets, orders, division, multiplication, addition, and subtraction.

"Scienceverse" from Indonesia also secured a spot with their focus on the importance of interactive educational devices for children.

From Tamil Nadu, "V20" impressed the jury with their "VFit" concept, promoting interactive learning through play.

"WARRIORS" from Delhi came up with "Maha-Shastra," a handheld device combining quizzes, AI-powered tutoring, and offline collaboration features through LoRa-based meshtastic networks, designed to serve students aged 5 to 18.

"KiddyMaitri" from Mumbai, Odisha, and Karnataka focused on addressing foundational numeracy gaps among Indian students.

Their handheld mathematical gaming console promotes learning in native languages, inspired by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Lastly, "E-Groots" from Tamil Nadu created a Micro Controller Mastery Kit to help children learn and experiment with microcontrollers in a fun and engaging way.

The top 10 finalists will showcase their ideas at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, where the winners will be felicitated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting during the grand finale.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.