October 17 - 21: Heavy rain alert in Telangana; holiday for schools likely!

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a warning that Telangana will experience rainfall for another five days, starting from October 16 to October 21, due to a depression formed in the Bay of Bengal. This depression is currently located about 320 kilometres east-southeast of Chennai and 400 kilometres from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and is moving west-northwest.

Several districts in Telangana are expected to experience thunderstorms and rainfall on Wednesday, including Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts, indicating a potentially hazardous weather condition. This alert is a precautionary measure to ensure public safety. Considering the forecast, a holiday on October 17 is likely for schools, and colleges in Telangana to accommodate the expected rainfall.

