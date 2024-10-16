Cabinet greenlights Rs 2,642 crore multi-tracking Railways project in UP

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a multi-tracking Railways project that traverses through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh, with an estimated Rs 2,642 crore outlay.

To be completed in four years, the project will generate direct employment for about 10 lakh human-days during construction.

The approval came for the construction of Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multi-tracking project, that includes a new rail-cum-road bridge across the Ganga river to provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling, minimise logistics cost, reduce oil imports and lower CO2 emissions.

The Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and food grains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

To address this, infrastructure upgrades including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of third and fourth railway lines are needed.

"Apart from relief in congestion in the stretch, 27.83 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) freight is anticipated on the proposed stretch," according to the Cabinet.

The multi-tracking project, the result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 30 km, according to the Cabinet. The project aims to improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas, and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet okayed the Chennai Metro Rail project's Phase II, comprising three corridors with Rs 63,246 crore outlay. In August, PM Modi-led Cabinet approved eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects, spanning 936 km with a total investment of Rs 50,655 crore. The implementation of these eight projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore man-days of direct and indirect employment.

