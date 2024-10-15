IMD's alert in south coastal Andhra amid heavy rain

Amaravati, Oct 15 (IANS) Rain continued to lash parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh for a second day on Tuesday while an alert has been sounded in some districts due to heavy rainfall forecast under the impact of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a well-marked low-pressure area over the central part of the south Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next two days.

For South Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall over most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday (October 15). Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on Wednesday (October 16), and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on Thursday (October 17).

As moderate to rough sea conditions are likely to prevail, the MeT Office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Those out at sea have also been advised to return to the coasts. Low to moderate flash flood risk likely over Nellore and Prakasam districts in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kadapa and Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema. Localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas may happen said the MeT office.

The disaster management department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Heavy rain was also forecast at isolated places in Kurnool, Nandyal and Annamayya districts in Rayalseema.

Meanwhile, rains continue to lash Nellore and Prakasam districts for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. Authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions for the second day.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been kept ready in Venkatagiri and Nellore. As many as 146 relief camps have been opened in Nellore districts. People from a few low-lying areas were already shifted to the camps.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials of various departments to remain alert and prevent loss of lives and damages due to possible flash floods.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.