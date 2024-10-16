AP Flood Alert: Flood-Prone Districts List is Here!

For a few days, Andhra Pradesh along with other states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka witnessed heavy rains without any break. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh due to the low pressures getting stronger in the Bay of Bengal. Due to the heavy rains, the government has declared holidays in the affected areas.

Recently Department of Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has given a flash alert for a few districts. Prakasham, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts are under the flash flood alert today. With heavy waterflow major parts of the alerted districts are expected to get affected due to the floods.

The government has provided emergency helpline numbers for every district of Andhra Pradesh. The public is advised to stay alert and safe by avoiding coming out of the houses.

