Manushi Chhillar shows how to ‘never be basic and shine bright’

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) In addition to her acting talent and impeccable fashion sense, actress Manushi Chhillar boasts a striking presence on social media.

The former Miss World 2017 frequently shares captivating photos and videos, providing her fans with glimpses into her daily life. On Wednesday, Manushi embraced the popular trend "shine bright honey, let them burn," by posting a vibrant reel. Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Samrat Prithviraj' actress posted a video showcasing her effortless style in various stunning outfits. Manushi captioned the post, “Shine bright, honey!” Shortly after sharing the clip, fans flocked to the comments section to praise the actress.

Chhillar had earlier shared a video from her debut ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week, where she walked the runway for designers Rishi and Vibhuti. Manushi looked gorgeous in an olive green full-length skirt paired with a matching blouse. Alongside the video, she wrote, “The Tamasha indeed came to life… Had the best time walking for @rishiandvibhuti, thanks for letting me carry your collection #Tamasha The vibes were immaculate- soooo much fun, colour and drama on the ramp, absolutely lovedddd every bit of it.”

On the professional front, Manushi’s journey to fame began when she won the prestigious Miss World title in 2017. The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut alongside Akshay Kumar with the historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj.’ Her portrayal of the brave and resilient princess, Sanyogita, received critical acclaim, establishing her as a promising newcomer in the industry. The actress had also been part of movies like ‘Operation Valentine’, ‘The Great Indian Family’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Ali Abbas Zafar's thriller saw Manushi in an action-packed role, however, the film tanked at the box-office. Speaking about the film’s failure, the actress had said in an interview, “Not that I haven't worked hard for it. But I used to think that if I'm focused and dedicated, then I am sure I will get something out of it, and I have gotten something out of everything. But yes, as an actor, you want your films to do well. You want people to watch you, to like you, like the film and enjoy and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes, it doesn't happen which is completely normal. That's something I have made peace with.” Manushi Chhillar will be next seen in debutant Arun Gopalan’s upcoming film ‘Tehran.’ The film also stars John Abraham in the lead role.

