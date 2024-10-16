Seunghan Exits RIIZE: K-pop Stores, Fans Boycott Album Sales!

K-Pop Community Unites Against Toxic Fan Culture: Global Retailers Join Boycott of RIIZE Albums and Merch

The sudden departure of Seunghan from K-pop group RIIZE has sparked outrage and solidarity among fans and retailers worldwide. In response to SM Entertainment's handling of the situation, international fans have launched a boycott, trending hashtags on social media platforms and pressing pause on album sales and merchandise restocking.

Retailers Take a Stand

Major global retailers and local K-pop stores have temporarily halted RIIZE album sales and restockings, joining fans in protest against Seunghan's exit. Stores in Asia, Europe, and America have united against toxic fan culture, with some removing RIIZE-related items from their stocks and others ceasing restocking.

Also read: Watch: Nick Jonas runs off stage after laser was pointed at him during Prague show

Industry Condemns Bullying

Hey!Hallyu, a Dutch K-pop store, expressed regret over SM Entertainment's failure to protect Seunghan from targeted harassment. Nolae, a European shop, emphasized their stance against bullying and harmful behavior, advocating for a safe environment for artists and fans.

Seunghan's Departure Sparks Outrage

Seunghan's permanent departure from RIIZE, just two days after announcing his return, has escalated tensions. Korean netizens' backlash and malicious comments led to his exit, prompting international fans to condemn toxic fan culture.

Boycott Gains Momentum

As fans boycott RIIZE albums, leading to deflation, retailers are joining forces to send a stronger message to SM Entertainment. The movement highlights the devastating impact of toxic fan culture on K-pop idols' careers and well-being.

Also read: Prabhas - Hanu Raghavapudi Movie: 100 Crore for Overseas Rights?