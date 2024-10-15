Prabhas - Hanu Raghavapudi Movie: 100 Crore for Overseas Rights?

Overseas films are doing well, with viewers paying top dollar for quality films. Even just lately, some of the bigger films have captured stellar returns, and ticket prices have reached highs of $35.

International buyers are thronging Hyderabad to seal these deals. Nani's next with Dasara director forms part of the prized opportunities, and then there are Prabhas movies with Hanu Raghavapudi and Maruthi. Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in Sudhakar Cherukuri's film.

The prices quoted by the producers reflect the buzz around these films. Successive successes with Kalki 2898 AD and Devara have created more demand for them. Overseas rights of Prabhas's Hanu Raghavapudi's film have reportedly been priced at Rs 80-100 cr, leaving some buyers from Dubai stunned.

Calculations to add advance payments plus interest do make it more complex. Buyers are carefully checking the risks and returns.

The overseas market will be watching closely to see whether the sequel can ride on the bandwagon as regards box office success. For the producers and investors, a box office result will be critical in light of the high stakes set for the films.

