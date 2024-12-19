December 31 - January 4: Winter Holidays for schools in Madhya Pradesh

The severe cold wave and fog prevalent in North India during the last week of December have made several states declare school holidays. As a measure to safeguard the students from such harsh weather conditions, the state governments have declared winter breaks for schools.

Madhya Pradesh Schools to Observe Winter Break

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared winter holidays for schools in the state. As the severe cold wave and fog continue to dominate the region, the schools of Madhya Pradesh will be on winter vacation from December 31, 2024, till January 4, 2025.

The winter break provides relief for students who are bracing for the extreme cold weather. The state government has announced winter holidays focusing on its students' safety and health.

As January 5, 2025, falls on a Sunday, the winter holidays would begin from 6th January 2025. Parents and their children may contact the relevant schools to learn more details about the winter holiday calendar.

This break provides much-needed relaxation time to the students. During this time, students must stay warm and safe, and declaring winter holidays by the state government makes this possible.

Also read: Winter holidays 2024 in North India: Check dates!