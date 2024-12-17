December 31 - January 14: 15-day winter holidays for schools in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has declared winter holidays for schools in Farrukhabad, which falls from December 31st to January 14. This 15-day long winter break will be held for all schools, colleges, and government offices in this district. The holiday period during the cold winter months of the year is meant to act as a much-needed leave for students and staff to take a break.

According to the holiday schedule released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, the winter vacation will start on December 31 and end on January 14. During this time, all schools from grade 1 to grade 8 will get holidays. This order will be followed by all district schools and councils that are recognized by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.

Besides the winter break, the UP government has announced a public holiday on Christmas Day 25 December and on the same day schools, colleges, and governmental offices of the district shall remain closed. Additionally, due to Christmas Day, all commercial banks would also have an off day on December 25, which is the calendar of the UP Bank Employees Union.

The LIC branches in Farrukhabad will also celebrate more holidays. Other than Christmas Day, LIC branches will be closed on December 21, 22, 28, and 29. One must note that the LIC branches have a 5-day working week.

The winter break and other holidays are believed to provide relief to Farrukhabad students, teachers, and government servants. The Uttar Pradesh state government has also announced several holidays for 2024, including Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and other regional holidays.

