December 21 - 30: 9-Day Christmas holidays for schools and colleges in Kerala

For the first time ever, Kerala school students will only have 9 days of Christmas holidays, with a decline in the 10 days that children used to have. The Christmas exam schedule published by the Education Department falls on December 11-19. School will get holidays for Christmas vacation on December 21 and reopen on December 30.

The reduced holiday period is the same as last year's Christmas break, which was again 9 days. Nevertheless, the Onam holiday was reduced to 9 days this year, thus deviating from the previous traditions of a 10-day break taken during the Onam holidays.

The Education Department has instructed the schools to reschedule the examinations to December 20, in case the government declares a holiday on any of the examination days so that students complete their examination before Christmas break.

Changes in the educational calendar have affected school holidays in Kerala. Teachers' organizations opposed the calendar a year ago, which had brought in 210 school days. In response to these oppositions, the days in school were reduced to 205 this year, but now, teachers' organizations remain against it.

In the meantime, the colleges affiliated with the University of Kerala will be closed from December 19 for Christmas vacation and re-opened on December 30. The departments in the University will close on the evening of December 23 and re-open on January 3.

Important Dates

Christmas Exams: 11th-19th

School closes for Christmas Vacation: 21st

School reopens: on 30th December

Colleges close for Christmas Vacation: on 19th December

Colleges reopen: on 30th December

University departments close: 23rd December, Evening

University departments reopen: 3rd January

