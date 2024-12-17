Christmas holidays 2024: Top destinations to visit in India

Christmas is just around the corner, and India offers a diverse array of destinations to celebrate this joyous occasion for this holiday. From serene hill stations to vibrant cities, here are the top perfect destinations for the Christmas holidays 2024 in India:

Goa: A Tropical Christmas Paradise

During the month of Christmas, Goa forms a fun-filled celebration spree. This state has splendidly decorated churches and cathedrals like the Se Cathedral and Church of St. Francis of Assisi. Enjoy carnival-type celebrations and beach parties around Palolem, Baga and Calangute beaches as well as water sports. Relish its seafood as well as cuisine dishes like feijoada or bebinca, as part of Goan folk food.

Kerala-Backwaters and Festive Cheer

Kerala's quiet backwaters and green landscapes provide a peaceful Christmas. Cruise through Alleppey's backwaters, exploring villages and paddy fields. Take a trip to Kochi's St. Francis Church, India's oldest European-built church. Try traditional Syrian Christian cuisine, such as appam and stew. Unwind at Kovalam Beach, with its beautiful lighthouse and soothing ambience.

Shimla: White Christmas

Experience a white Christmas in Shimla, nestled in the Himalayas. Ice skating and skiing are popular activities at Shimla Ice Skating Rink and Narkanda Ski Resort. Take a romantic stroll along Mall Road, dressed in lights and decorations. Experience Shimla's beautiful old churches, including Christ Church and St. Michael's Cathedral. Enjoy some picturesque snow-covered landscapes as well as cosy hillside resorts.

Mumbai: City of Lights and Festivities

Christmas time in Mumbai is cosmopolitan. Decorated churches such as St. Thomas Cathedral and roads like Hill Road, and Linking Road shine with sparkling lights. Bandra is the place for all kinds of celebrations. Gateway of India, Marine Drive, this place has all the action- nightlife, restaurants and shopping at Colaba Causeway.

Pondicherry: French Colonial Charm

Christmas celebrations in Pondicherry add an essence of Frenchness. Walk through the decorated French Quarter, Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges, and Sacred Heart Cathedral. Spend a day strolling along the scenic views and historic landmarks at Promenade Beach. Treat your taste buds to some French-inspired bakery items such as croissants and quiches.

Manali: Snowy Wonder

Manali's snow-covered mountains create a fairy-tale Christmas atmosphere. The ski and snowboard enthusiasts make a beeline for Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass. Soak in hot springs and revitalize in spa retreats. Rohtang Pass offers spectacular views. Cosy mountain resorts, like Vashisht, provide warmth.

Darjeeling: Himalayan Christmas

Darjeeling has spectacular views of the hills. Beautiful churches, like St. Andrew's Church, and tea estates, like Happy Valley Tea Estate, have the festivity. Enjoy toy trains running through lush green surroundings. Trek through the Himalayas, exploring villages. Savour warm hospitality, local cuisine, and shopping.

Chandigarh: Festive Fun

Christmas in Chandigarh is remembered because of its modern ambience. The Rock Garden has been lighted and the Sector 17 is the shopping hub. There is a boat ride and cultural event at Sukhna Lake. There are various options for nightlife, restaurants, and local food items.

Hyderabad: Regal Christmas

The heritage of Hyderabad mixes with festive vibes. The monument Charminar glows brightly. St. Joseph's Cathedral celebrates special masses. Cultural events take place in Golconda Fort. Traditional Hyderabadi food like biryani and haleem are must-haves.

Sikkim: Silent Snowy Christmas

Sikkim has serene landscapes. Snow-capped Gangtok, Tsomgo Lake, and Nathula Pass offer panoramic views. Explore Buddhist monasteries, like Rumtek Monastery. Trek through Himalayan trails.

