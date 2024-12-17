December 17: Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh from today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the development of a new low-pressure area over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal. It is going to cause heavy rainfall in some areas of Andhra Pradesh starting December 17. Though the IMD has given a rain alert the government has not announced any holiday in the affected areas.

Andhra Pradesh Rainfall Forecast

Isolated places of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are expected to be flooded with heavy rains as indicated by the low-pressure system from December 17th till December 20th. Citizens are advised to get alert and informed about the current forecasts of weather. The cyclonic circulation is likely to be more marked and reaches 3.1 km from the mean sea level. According to weather forecasters, it will move west-northwestward towards the Tamil Nadu coast within the next 48 hours.

Isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts will experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning from December 17 till December 20. It will also hamper the routine and transportation activities.

Squally weather conditions, with wind speeds of 35-45 km/h gusting up to 55 km/h, are likely to prevail along and off the South Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining sea areas on December 18 and December 19. Fishermen are cautioned.

Andhra Pradesh has received 288.3 mm rainfall between December 1 and December 15, which is higher than normal by 3%. The low-pressure systems have developed in the Bay of Bengal.

