December 17 Delhi Pollution – Schools, Construction, and Transport Face New Restrictions

New Delhi, Dec 17: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Tuesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 421 at 8 am, according to hourly updates from the central government's Sameer app. The alarming decline in air quality has pushed the city back into the ‘severe’ pollution category, raising significant health concerns for residents.

NCR Cities Also Bear the Brunt

The pollution crisis extended beyond Delhi, affecting other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 398, while Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram registered 382, 380, and 356, respectively. Faridabad had the cleanest air in the region with an AQI of 258, though it remained in the 'poor' category.

AQI Readings Across Key Locations in Delhi

Here is a look at the AQI data from some of Delhi’s key monitoring stations as of 8 am:

Alipur: 454

Anand Vihar: 467

Ashok Vihar: 459

Aya Nagar: 355

Bawana: 467

Burari Crossing: 449

CRRI Mathura Road: 431

Delhi Technological University: 448

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 402

Dwarka (Sector 8): 429

IHBAS (Dilshad Garden): 320

ITO: 436

Jahangirpuri: 468

JLN Stadium: 414

Lodhi Road: 312

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 428

Mandir Marg: 415

Mundka: 436

NSIT Dwarka: 289

Najafgarh: 358

Narela: 446

Nehru Nagar: 463

North Campus (Delhi University): 437

Okhla (Phase 2): 435

Patparganj: 447

Return of GRAP Stage 4 Restrictions

In response to the alarming rise in pollution, the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reactivated Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the NCR. This decision was made during an emergency meeting held late Monday night after the AQI breached the 400-mark at 10 pm. The AQI had already reached 399 by 9 pm the same day.

Stage 4 of GRAP enforces strict anti-pollution measures. These include a complete ban on construction activities, restrictions on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi, and a shift to hybrid learning for all school classes except for grades X and XII.

Previous Relaxation Now Revoked

On December 5, the Supreme Court had allowed the CAQM to ease Stage 4 restrictions to Stage 2 following an improvement in air quality. However, with pollution levels once again reaching hazardous levels, stricter measures have been reimposed.

As the air quality crisis worsens, authorities and citizens alike are grappling with the adverse health effects. People are being advised to limit outdoor activities, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.

