December 17 Delhi Pollution – Schools, Construction, and Transport Face New Restrictions
New Delhi, Dec 17: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Tuesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 421 at 8 am, according to hourly updates from the central government's Sameer app. The alarming decline in air quality has pushed the city back into the ‘severe’ pollution category, raising significant health concerns for residents.
NCR Cities Also Bear the Brunt
The pollution crisis extended beyond Delhi, affecting other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 398, while Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram registered 382, 380, and 356, respectively. Faridabad had the cleanest air in the region with an AQI of 258, though it remained in the 'poor' category.
AQI Readings Across Key Locations in Delhi
Here is a look at the AQI data from some of Delhi’s key monitoring stations as of 8 am:
- Alipur: 454
- Anand Vihar: 467
- Ashok Vihar: 459
- Aya Nagar: 355
- Bawana: 467
- Burari Crossing: 449
- CRRI Mathura Road: 431
- Delhi Technological University: 448
- Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 402
- Dwarka (Sector 8): 429
- IHBAS (Dilshad Garden): 320
- ITO: 436
- Jahangirpuri: 468
- JLN Stadium: 414
- Lodhi Road: 312
- Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 428
- Mandir Marg: 415
- Mundka: 436
- NSIT Dwarka: 289
- Najafgarh: 358
- Narela: 446
- Nehru Nagar: 463
- North Campus (Delhi University): 437
- Okhla (Phase 2): 435
- Patparganj: 447
Return of GRAP Stage 4 Restrictions
In response to the alarming rise in pollution, the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reactivated Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the NCR. This decision was made during an emergency meeting held late Monday night after the AQI breached the 400-mark at 10 pm. The AQI had already reached 399 by 9 pm the same day.
Stage 4 of GRAP enforces strict anti-pollution measures. These include a complete ban on construction activities, restrictions on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi, and a shift to hybrid learning for all school classes except for grades X and XII.
Previous Relaxation Now Revoked
On December 5, the Supreme Court had allowed the CAQM to ease Stage 4 restrictions to Stage 2 following an improvement in air quality. However, with pollution levels once again reaching hazardous levels, stricter measures have been reimposed.
As the air quality crisis worsens, authorities and citizens alike are grappling with the adverse health effects. People are being advised to limit outdoor activities, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.
