LPG cylinder price hike is anti-people: Kamal Nath

Bhopal/New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday criticised the Union government’s decision to increase the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, terming it an ‘anti-people step’.

Kamal Nath (78) remarked that the Union government has already unleashed the whip of inflation on common people, as increasing the price of domestic gas by Rs 50 would add an extra financial burden on people.

“Prices of kitchen items, including pulses, vegetables, edible oils, flour and others, are already skyrocketing, and common people are facing tough times to feed their children. Now increasing price of domestic gas cylinders would affect the monthly budget of millions of people in the country,” said Kamal Nath.

He said that due to inflation, people have drowned in the burden of debt and are unable to afford even the basic needs of their family, including education for their children.

“At the time, when the government should have taken some steps to provide some relief from inflation, it decided to increase the price of domestic gas cylinders. Keeping the public interest in mind, the government should immediately withdraw the increased price,” he said.

Kamal Nath, who had headed seven ministries, including commerce and industry, during the Congress regime at the Centre, also alleged the ruling BJP of deliberately ending subsidy on LPG cylinders.

Earlier, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced that the price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will increase by Rs 50 per cylinder starting April 8.

Now, under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a cylinder will cost Rs 550 as against Rs 500, and for non-Ujjwala prices will now cost Rs 853 per cylinder.

“The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50. From 500, it will go up to 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries) and for others, it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853. This is a step which we will review as we go along. We review these every two to three weeks,” the Union Minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.