Clashes erupt in Bihar Congress office during Rahul Gandhi’s visit

Patna, April 7 (IANS) Factionalism within the Bihar Congress once again came to the fore on Monday as two rival groups of party workers clashed at the state Congress headquarters ‘Sadaqat Ashram’ while the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was present inside the premises.

The ruckus broke out during LoP Rahul Gandhi’s one-day visit to Bihar, which included participation in the ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padayatra in Begusarai, followed by the ‘Samvidhan Sanrakshan Sammelan’ at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna, and a meeting with party officials at the Congress state office.

Sources said that the clash was between supporters of former Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and former party MLA Amit Kumar Tunna.

Eyewitnesses said that tensions escalated after a supporter of Akhilesh Singh, identified as Ravi Ranjan from Pakdi Dayal Panchayat Samiti, allegedly misbehaved with Tunna inside the party office.

In retaliation, Tunna’s supporters reportedly chased and assaulted Ravi Ranjan, creating a chaotic atmosphere at the Congress office, even as LoP Rahul Gandhi was holding discussions inside.

Despite repeated efforts by senior leaders and security personnel to restore order, the clash exposed the deep-rooted internal divisions plaguing the state Congress unit.

The timing of the clash is particularly damaging for the Congress, which is trying to revive its fortunes in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to the state in the last two months was seen as a serious effort to rebuild the party organisation and energise its grassroots workers.

Thousands of party supporters had enthusiastically participated in the padayatra in Begusarai, led by youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar, signalling a renewed push to engage with young voters and unemployed youth.

Political observers say the infighting on such a high-profile occasion may undermine LoP Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to project unity and strength in Bihar.

“Such public displays of infighting during the visit of a national leader are highly unfortunate and self-sabotaging. It shows that the party’s internal issues remain unresolved,” said a senior leader of the Bihar Congress unit.

During his visit, LoP Rahul Gandhi stressed the importance of caste-based census, social justice, and equitable representation within the Congress organisation.

