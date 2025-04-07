Bangladesh: Security beefed up at US embassy in Dhaka following protests

Dhaka, April 7 (IANS) Security has been beefed up in Dhaka's diplomatic enclave, particularly around the US embassy, following a series of pro-Palestine protests in the area on Monday.

Personnel from Border Guard Bangladesh, Armed Police Battalion, Special Branch, Criminal Investigation Department, intelligence agencies and Bangladesh army have been deployed to monitor security in the highly-sensitive zone.

In addition, security measures have been increased at other embassies in the Gulshan area.

Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted Gulshan Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Ali Ahmed Masud as saying that the security in the diplomatic area has been strengthened following protests demanding an end to the conflict in Gaza.

Students from Presidency University, University of Information Technology and Sciences, and Dhaka's Bangladesh Navy College had gathered in a large number in front of the US embassy, chanting slogans supporting Palestine. Bangladesh student leaders had called for a nationwide "no work, no school" campaign on Monday.

In a statement, the US embassy in Dhaka issued a security alert stating that demonstrations are expected to take place throughout the day on April 7. University students intend to protest and converge into central mass demonstrations in Dhaka and across the country in response to the conflict in Gaza. Due to potential increased traffic and intended protest movement to the embassy, the US Embassy limited afternoon public services on Monday.

"US citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates," read the statement.

