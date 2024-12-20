December 21 - 26: Christmas holidays for schools in AP, Telangana

In Telugu states, schools and colleges are going to have a long holiday in the coming week. The schools that have Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays will have seven days of holiday from December 21.

Christmas holidays will start from December 24 and continue till December 26. After that, the schools will reopen on December 27 but will have a holiday again on December 29 as it is a Sunday.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, all government and most private schools have only Sunday as a weekly holiday. The schools will have a holiday from December 22 to December 26 on account of Christmas. After that, the schools will reopen on December 27 and will have a holiday again on December 29.

The students can enjoy a long holiday and can celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families. The schools will reopen again on January 1, 2025, after the New Year holidays.

Also read: December 21 heavy rains in AP, Holiday for schools likely