Zebra Streaming on OTT - You Can Watch It on This Platform!

The much-anticipated film Zebra, starring the talented Sathya Dev and Kannada actor Dali Dhananjay, has made a strong impression since its theatrical release on November 22. Directed by Eshwar Karthik and produced by Padmaja Films Private Limited and Old Town Pictures, the movie has garnered positive feedback from audiences. In just three days, it reached its break-even point, a milestone announced by the production team.

The film is now gearing up for its digital release. Popular Telugu streaming platform Aha has secured the film's online rights for a significant amount. A new promotional poster has been unveiled, announcing that Zebra will be available for streaming starting today. In an exciting move, the Zebra team recently organized a special competition on Aha, where fans had the chance to win a watch and glasses that belong to Sathya Dev. Subscribers of Aha Gold who stream the film will also get the opportunity to win exclusive items worn by the cast, including Sathya Dev, actor Sunil, and other main actors.

