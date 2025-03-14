Brahma Anandam OTT Release Gets New Date: When and Where to Watch This Dramatic Comedy

Brahmanandam's dramatic comedy, Brahma Anandam, impressed audiences with its intriguing premise. While the film’s melodramatic portions received mixed responses, it garnered a largely positive reception. Those who missed watching it in theaters are now eagerly awaiting its OTT release. The film is set to premiere on Aha Video on March 19, 2025.

Brahma Anandam: A Story of Struggles and Redemption

The film follows Brahma (played by Raja Goutham), a once-celebrated child artist struggling to make ends meet. Emotionally distant from his girlfriend and grieving the loss of his father, Brahma appears lost until an opportunity to secure money arises. This is where Tollywood's legendary comedian Brahmanandam steps in. What follows is an emotional yet humorous journey between the two, with Vennela Kishore adding comic relief.

Brahma Anandam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

Directed by debutante RVS Nikhil, this heartfelt film is set to premiere on Aha Video on March 19, 2025. Those who missed it in theaters can now catch this engaging drama from the comfort of their homes. Veteran comedian Brahmanandam delivers a memorable performance, while Raja Goutham shines in his role. Vennela Kishore, too, delivers one of his best performances in recent times. Though the film stumbles slightly towards the end, it remains a great family entertainer.

If you're looking for a perfect weekend watch with your loved ones, Brahma Anandam on Aha is the right pick!