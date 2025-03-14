Radhika Muthukumar, Sheel Verma & Rani Chatterjee reflect on the meaning of Holi

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Actress Radhika Muthukumar, who plays Vrinda in "Main Dil Tum Dhadkan" revealed that Holi has always held a special place in her heart.

She stated that the festival for her is more than just colors and celebration—it’s an emotion. "Holi has always been one of my favorite festivals because it brings so much happiness and togetherness. Growing up, I remember waking up early, getting my colors ready, and running to my friends' houses to start the celebrations. The excitement of throwing colors at each other, dancing to upbeat Holi songs, and indulging in sweets, made it an unforgettable experience. Holi symbolizes unity, love, and joy. Each color carries a meaning, just like emotions in our lives. The red of love, the yellow of happiness, the green of new beginnings, and the blue of peace—every shade teaches us something. I believe that Holi brings people closer, breaking barriers and spreading positivity. No matter how busy life gets, I always try to celebrate Holi with my family and friends, embracing every moment with a colorful heart!", Radhika said.

Additionally, Sheel Verma who is seen as Jaiveer in the show "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain", shared, "For me, Holi has always been about the warmth of family, the fun with friends, and the taste of delicious homemade gujiyas prepared by my mother. As a child, I would eagerly wait for Holi, planning with my friends how we would surprise each other with colors. More than the colors, it was the laughter, the playful teasing, and the unforgettable moments that made the festival so special. I remember one particular Holi when I unknowingly drank bhang and ended up dancing for hours—I still laugh about it to this day! Holi reminds us to let go of worries and celebrate life with an open heart. I always believe that the best part of this festival is how it connects people, making us forget differences and embrace happiness. This year, I’m looking forward to celebrating Holi with my loved ones, creating new memories filled with joy, music, and, of course, colors!"

Rani Chatterjee aka Madhumita from "Jamuniya" stated, "For me, Holi is a reminder of the beautiful childhood days when my entire family would gather to celebrate together. I still remember how my siblings and I would sneak out early in the morning with our pichkaris and colors, ready to drench everyone in sight! The streets would be filled with laughter, music, and the delicious aroma of festive treats. Even today, I find myself reminiscing about those innocent, carefree moments. The festival carries such a deep meaning—it’s about spreading love, embracing happiness, and letting go of negativity. The true essence of the festival lies in the simple joy of smearing colors on each other and celebrating togetherness. Holi is a time to reconnect with loved ones, dance to the beats of dhol, and cherish the beauty of life in all its vibrant shades!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.