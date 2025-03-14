Deb Mukherjee, the man who brought together entire Bollywood for Durga Pooja celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Director Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukherjee passed away on Friday morning due to age-related ailments. Deb, who belonged to the Samarth-Mukherjee family, has acted in some of the most memorable films. He was also known for bringing everyone together for the North Mumbai Durga Pooja celebrations in the city.

Deb Mukherjee was born in Kanpur in 1941, his mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. Actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who married Bollywood star Tanuja, were his brothers.

Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji are his nieces. The late actor was married twice. Sunita, his daughter from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker. Ayan is his son from his second marriage.

The veteran actor has worked in films like ‘Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki’, ‘Baaton Baaton Mein’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’, ‘Kaminey’ and others.

Deb Mukherjee began his career with minor roles in the 1960s, appearing in films like ‘Tu Hi Meri Zindagi’ and ‘Abhinetri’. He continued acting and was seen in big films like ‘Do Aankhen’ and ‘Baton Baton Mein’. However, Deb struggled to get the kind of success his brother Joy Mukherjee received.

He then moved to supporting roles in films like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’ and ‘King Uncle’. His last screen appearance was a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘Kaminey’ in 2009. In ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’, which is hands down one of the best coming-of-age sports films of Indian cinema, he essayed the role of sports coach of Rajput college.

The film was remade in Telugu in 1999 as ‘Thammudu’ which in turn was remade in multiple languages. Over the years, the film has gained a cult following.

After the news of Deb Mukherjee’s demise was reported, Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are best friends of Ayan Mukerji, and have worked with him in ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ returned to Mumbai to lend support to their friend in his difficult times.

