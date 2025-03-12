2K Love Story OTT Release: Jagaveer and Meenakshi's Romantic Comedy Gears Up for Digital Debut

After its theatrical release on February 14, 2025, 2K Love Story, starring Jagaveer and Meenakshi Govindarajan, is now set for its OTT premiere. Despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, the film is getting a second chance to entertain viewers online. If you're in the mood for a fresh romantic comedy, here’s where and when you can stream it.

When and Where to Watch 2K Love Story Online?

2K Love Story will start streaming on Aha from March 14, 2025. The platform officially announced the release, stating,

"Pudhusa oru kadhal kadha paakuringala? #2KLoveStory Premieres from March 14th on namma @ahatamil."

What is 2K Love Story About?

The film revolves around Karthik and Monica, childhood best friends whose bond remains unbreakable even as they grow up. Their friendship is so deep that they run social media pages under a shared name. However, their relationship is soon put to the test, challenging their understanding of love and companionship.

Cast & Crew

Lead Cast: Jagaveer as Karthik, Meenakshi Govindarajan as Monica ‘Moni’

Supporting Cast: Bala Saravanan, Antony Bhagyaraj, Jayaprakash, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, G.P. Muthu, Nivedita Rajappan

Director: Suseenthiran

Producers: Vignesh Subramanian, G. Dhananjayan

Cinematographer: V. S. Anandha Krishna

Budget: ₹10 crore (approx.)

Despite its box office failure, 2K Love Story is now getting a new lease on life with its OTT release. Will it find a fresh audience online? Tune in on March 14 to find out!