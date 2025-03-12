Jio inks pact with SpaceX to provide Starlink broadband in India

Jio Platforms Limited announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India. This development comes just one day after Bharti Airtel also signed a similar agreement with SpaceX.

A statement issued by Jio confirms that the agreement, which is subject to SpaceX obtaining authorization to sell Starlink in India, will enable both companies to explore how Starlink can complement Jio's offerings and how Jio can enhance SpaceX's direct services to consumers and businesses across the country. Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as online stores.

Through this partnership, Jio aims to leverage its position as the world’s largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic, combined with Starlink’s status as the leading low Earth satellite constellation operator, to deliver reliable broadband services across the country — including to rural and remote regions of India.

Jio emphasized that it will establish a robust support mechanism for customer service, installation, and activation. Additionally, the telecom company highlighted that Starlink complements JioAirFiber and JioFiber by extending high-speed internet to challenging locations quickly and affordably.

The statement further noted, "Jio and SpaceX are also exploring other complementary areas where they can leverage their respective infrastructures to enhance India’s digital ecosystem."

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO of Reliance Jio, reiterated that providing affordable, high-speed broadband to every Indian, no matter their location, remains Jio’s top priority. He said, "Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all."

He continued, "By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and improving the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country."

Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, praised Jio’s efforts to advance India’s connectivity. She said, "We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorization from the Government of India to provide more people, organizations, and businesses with access to Starlink's high-speed internet services."

On March 11, Bharti Airtel also issued a statement announcing its partnership with SpaceX to provide Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in India. Termed as the first such agreement in India, the statement highlighted that the pact is subject to SpaceX receiving authorization to sell Starlink in the country.

According to the statement, “Airtel remains committed to delivering comprehensive and reliable connectivity and digital solutions leveraging advanced technology with a focus on customer-centric services. By adding Starlink, in addition to its existing alliance with Eutelsat OneWeb, Airtel will strengthen its ability to offer nationwide connectivity and connect previously underserved areas, particularly those with limited or no coverage. With the Starlink enterprise suite, Airtel will be able to offer enterprises, businesses, and communities comprehensive and seamless connectivity packages.”