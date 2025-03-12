Eyewitness recalls harrowing moments when terrorists hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan

Islamabad, March 12 (IANS) In a chilling account of the attack on the Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Balochistan province, eyewitnesses vividly recall the harrowing moments when terrorists hijacked the train, leaving over 100 passengers hostage.

The attack took place on Tuesday, causing the train to derail, and chaos ensued as the assailants took control of the train.

"We were shouting, and some just laid down. I also did the same; everyone lay down to save their lives," recounted one of the terrified passengers.

The eyewitness described how the situation turned into a nightmare, with people scrambling to protect themselves amid the escalating violence. "There were some blasts, and we were begging for our lives," he added.

"When the attackers allowed us to leave, they warned us not to turn back. My wife and a few others were among those who managed to escape."

The attack occurred in the Kacchi district, a region notorious for insurgency in southwestern Balochistan. Armed militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) ambushed the passenger train, forcing it off the tracks and taking more than 100 passengers hostage.

In the aftermath, security forces launched a full-scale military operation to rescue the hostages.

As Pakistani security forces launched an operation to neutralise the attackers, intense gunfire ensued, with the terrorists reportedly being split into small groups to avoid capture.

According to sources, at least 16 militants were killed during the operation, although there are still concerns about the remaining hostages' safety.

While the exact details of the operation remain unclear, reports suggest that the security forces swiftly closed in on the attackers and successfully freed the majority of the hostages, though some casualties are feared.

This attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by Pakistan in Balochistan, where militant groups have long been active in their separatist struggle against the government.

The tragic event underscores the constant threat to civilian safety in conflict zones, with innocent people caught in the crossfire. As investigations continue, further details are awaited.

