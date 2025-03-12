Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpses from her most enriching family trip

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartwarming video from what she described as the "most amazing enriching trip" with her family.

In a heartfelt post, the actress revealed how special it was to spend quality time together, stating, “Adventure is our love language.” She also expressed her gratitude to her husband and producer, Jackky Bhagnani for making their anniversary celebrations unforgettable.

Sharing a heartfelt video, Rakul wrote, “Adventure is our love language The most amazing enriching trip .. heart is so full to see the whole family vacationing together the way we love to do could not have asked for better anniversary celebrations @jackkybhagnani @baglionimaldives thankyou for the amazing memories and hospitality.”

The video, filled with romantic moments between the couple, also beautifully showcases the warmth and togetherness of the family during their unforgettable vacation. The clip offers a sneak peek into Rakul and Jackky’s happy moments highlighting the special bond they share, not only with each other but also with their loved ones. The 'Thank God' actress had previously shared her photos from the beach gateway and captioned the post, “Fun, family , laughter and pure joy .. this is what it feels like to be surrounded by the most important people in life #family.”

One of the sweet shots showed the couple in a pool, embracing each other with a beautiful ocean backdrop. The floating meal tray featured an assortment of pastries, bread, scrambled eggs, cold cuts, cheese, fruit, and condiments.

Rakul wrote "My whole (heart emoji)" as the caption.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh has recently completed the Patiala schedule for her upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.” In the sequel, she will reprise her role as Aisha, alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" also stars R. Madhavan, who will play the role of Singh’s father.

The first installment of the franchise, "De De Pyaar De," was released in May 2019.

