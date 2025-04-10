Shanmukha OTT Release on Aha on April 11

Aadi Saikumar’s recent film Shanmukha, which released in theatres on March 21, 2025, is now all set to stream on OTT. Despite a below-average performance at the box office, the film has found its digital home on Aha. The Telugu streaming platform has acquired the film’s digital rights for a good price and will premiere it on April 11, 2025.

Shanmukha is a cop thriller where Aadi Saikumar plays a mature police officer. Known for his roles in movies like Burra Katha and web series Puli Meka, Aadi’s performance in Shanmukha has been praised for showing depth and maturity. Avika Gor plays the female lead, returning after her role in the Jio Hotstar series Vadhuvu, which also featured Ali Reza. Avika’s performance in Shanmukha adds a strong dynamic to the film, balancing the intense drama with her character’s presence.

The plot of Shanmukha revolves around a mysterious villain—depicted as a man with six heads—who uses black magic to terrorize the city. Aadi’s character is tasked with tracking him down and stopping the chaos. The film's second half is packed with well-executed thrills, which impressed some audiences.

A cop, a scholar, and an ancient mystery!



MA Mallik’s background score also received decent applause, adding tension to the film’s dramatic moments. While the movie didn’t attract large theatre audiences, its OTT release gives it a second chance to reach viewers.

With this digital release, the makers have recovered a part of their investment, landing in a safe zone. Fans of Aadi Saikumar, Avika Gor, and Telugu thrillers can now catch Shanmukha from the comfort of their homes on Aha.