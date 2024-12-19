Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date Announced: Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster to Stream on Netflix Soon, Deets Inside

After its blockbuster theatrical release on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on January 9, 2025. According to reports, the makers of Pushpa 2 had already engaged in discussions with Netflix regarding the release date, with an official announcement expected soon.

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun as the fierce and charismatic Pushpa Raj, Pushpa 2: The Rise has already taken the box office by storm, captivating audiences with its action-packed sequences and intense drama. Following its phenomenal success in theaters, fans can now look forward to experiencing the highly anticipated sequel from the comfort of their homes.

The Netflix deal significantly broadens the film’s global reach, allowing viewers across the world to join in on the excitement. With its theatrical success and now its OTT release, Pushpa 2 continues to cement its place as a cultural phenomenon, eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.

Also read: No Films in 2024: 12 Popular Telugu Stars Who Took a Break!