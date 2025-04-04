Nani's Hit 3 OTT Rights Sold to Netflix for 54 Crore?

The much-awaited HIT 3, starring Nani, is set for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2025. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the investigative thriller marks a milestone in Nani’s career as he plays a cop for the first time. With Nani’s popularity at its peak, excitement around the film is building fast.

In a major development, Netflix has secured the digital rights to HIT 3 for a whopping ₹54 crore. This deal is the largest ever for a Nani film, showcasing the streaming platform’s confidence in the movie. The strong demand for Nani's films on OTT platforms has led to fierce competition among several players, but Netflix emerged as the winner. This isn't the first time Netflix has invested in Nani’s films; they also acquired the digital rights for his upcoming project, Court - State vs. A Nobody.

The HIT franchise has earned a loyal fanbase over the years, with the first film starring Vishwak Sen and the second featuring Adivi Sesh. Nani, in a recent interview, revealed his ambition to expand the franchise into an interconnected universe, similar to the Avengers series, with each film featuring unique characters.

HIT 3 is Nani’s most expensive film to date, with a production budget of ₹64 crore. The ₹54 crore OTT deal covers almost 90% of the film's budget, making it a profitable venture even before its release. Distributors have also shown strong support for the film, acquiring its theatrical rights for impressive amounts.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead in HIT 3, marking her debut in Telugu cinema. The film’s teaser has already sparked immense excitement, and fans are eagerly waiting to learn which star will headline HIT 4, a mystery that will be revealed in HIT 3’s climax.