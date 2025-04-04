Love Your Father Movie Review: A Blend of Drama and Mythology

Directed by Pawan Ketharaju, LYF (Love Your Father) is a commercial entertainer featuring Sriharsha and Kashika Kapoor in the lead roles. The film combines elements of family drama, revenge, and a hint of mythology.

Notably, it marks the return of SP Charan to acting, where he plays the pivotal role of the protagonist’s father. Despite a few flaws, the film caters to audiences who appreciate lively, youthful narratives with a mythological twist.

The story centers around Sidhu (Sriharsha), a carefree college student who shares a close bond with his father, Kishore (SP Charan). Sidhu falls for Sweety (Kashika Kapoor) and gets his father’s blessing. Trouble arises when Kabir (Nawab Shah), a ruthless businessman, enters the scene. After Kishore wins a horse race against Kabir, the latter retaliates by tarnishing Kishore’s reputation. This conflict leads Sidhu on a transformative journey to Kashi, where he encounters Aghoras and gains new insights into life.

The film makes a bold attempt to fuse commercial entertainment with spiritual and mythological elements. The first half is lively and lighthearted, focusing on romance and comedy, while the second half takes on a more serious, spiritual tone. Although the shift is quite apparent, it surprisingly manages to keep the audience engaged.

Sriharsha makes a promising debut, delivering confident dance and action performances. Kashika Kapoor impresses with her charm, although her character primarily serves as a romantic interest. SP Charan shines as the devoted father, while Nawab Shah aptly portrays the antagonist. Comic relief from supporting actors like Raghubabu, Praveen, and Shakalaka Shankar adds a refreshing touch.

On the technical front, the film scores well with Mani Sharma’s music, which elevates the mythological segments. However, the screenplay feels inconsistent at times, especially when transitioning from lighthearted college scenes to intense spiritual themes. The editing, particularly in the longer college sequences, could have been sharper, but the visuals successfully capture the essence of Kashi.

In conclusion, LYF offers a unique mix of entertainment and spirituality. While not flawless, it’s a decent pick for those who enjoy lighthearted stories with a spiritual layer, making it an enjoyable one-time watch.

Rating: 3/5