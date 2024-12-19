No Films in 2024: 12 Popular Telugu Stars Who Took a Break!

In a surprising turn for Tollywood, 2024 saw a significant gap in releases from 12 prominent heroes, a rare occurrence in an industry where top stars typically make their presence felt every year. While actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and NTR had successful outings, iconic figures like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Pawan Kalyan were notably absent from the big screen.

Chiranjeevi, a name synonymous with mass entertainment, took a step back this year. Following the underwhelming reception of his last film, he took time to reevaluate his commitments. This introspection led to the cancellation of certain projects and adjustments to others, ultimately resulting in a year-long hiatus from cinemas.

Balakrishna, who is known for his relentless release schedule, also took a break. His focus shifted to the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh, especially in preparation for the Assembly elections. Fans, however, can look forward to his return in 2025 with highly anticipated films like "Daku Maharaj" and the sequel to "Akhanda."

For Pawan Kalyan, 2024 marked a shift in priorities as well. Devoting his attention to political activities, he put his film commitments on hold. His fans won’t have to wait much longer, though, as "Harihara Veeramallu" and "OG" are expected to make waves at the box office in 2025.

Ram Charan, riding high on the global success of "RRR," took a longer break than expected. His collaboration with director Shankar has kept him fully occupied, pushing his return to cinemas further down the line. With two years away from the box office, fans are eagerly awaiting his next appearance.

Actors like Nithiin, Naga Chaitanya, and Sai Dharam Tej also experienced a lull in 2024. After facing a string of disappointments at the box office, Nithiin and Naga Chaitanya decided to step back and reassess their projects. Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej limited his work to his role in "Bro" as he continued to focus on his recovery following a serious accident.

Akhil Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, and Adivi Sesh delayed their projects for different reasons. Akhil and Naga Shaurya took a break after consecutive setbacks, while Adivi Sesh’s perfectionist approach to his craft meant that his films required more time to reach completion.

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Vaishnav Tej also faced hurdles in 2024. After the underperformance of films like the remake of "Chhatrapati" and "Adikesava," both actors opted to step away from the limelight to recalibrate their careers.

While 2024 may have been a quiet year for these stars, 2025 promises to be a blockbuster comeback. Each of these actors has major releases lined up, setting the stage for a vibrant and competitive year in Tollywood.

