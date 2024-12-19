Viduthalai 2 Gears Up for a Strong Box Office Debut with Impressive Pre-Sales

"Viduthalai 2," the much-awaited sequel to the hit crime thriller, is releasing tomorrow, creating a lot of excitement among fans. Starring Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Manju Warrier, the film has generated good pre-release buzz and strong ticket sales in advance bookings.

Directed by Vetrimaaran, a highly respected filmmaker in the Tamil film industry, the film is expected to build on the success of its predecessor. The first movie of the series earned nearly 4 crore on its opening day, and "Viduthalai 2" is aiming for a much higher figure, thanks to positive reviews and anticipation surrounding the plot.

So far, "Viduthalai 2" has sold tickets worth 2.58 crore for its opening day, showing a strong response in pre-sales. This suggests that the movie could have a solid start at the Indian box office. With a gripping story and a talented cast, the film is expected to continue the success of the first part, appealing to both critics and moviegoers alike. Fans and industry experts are eagerly awaiting the release to see how the film performs on its first day.