Vijay Deverakonda on Dating Rashmika Mandanna: I Will Talk About It When I'm Ready

Vijay Deverakonda has finally addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding his relationship with his Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. While he refrained from directly naming Rashmika, Vijay shared that he will open up about his personal life when the time is right. He emphasized that there must be a reason, purpose, and appropriate timing for him to discuss it publicly.

In an interview with a national daily, Vijay explained, “I will talk about it when I am ready, when I believe the world needs to know, and when I want to share it. There needs to be a reason, a purpose, and a time for it. When that day comes, I will gladly share it with everyone in my own way.” He acknowledged the public’s curiosity about his personal life, but made it clear that he feels no pressure to speak about it. “Being a public figure comes with this kind of curiosity, and I understand that. It’s part of the job. But I don’t feel pressured. I read it as news. I only felt the need to respond once, when I posted an Instagram story about a wedding rumor. Otherwise, I’m fine with it,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Liger actor had already refuted rumors about an engagement or marriage. Responding to speculations about his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, he told Lifestyle Asia, “I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press expects me to get married every two years. I hear this rumor every year. It’s like they’re just waiting to catch me.”

In the same interview with Bombay Times, Vijay also shared his thoughts on love, revealing that while he does have certain expectations when he loves, he also understands that those he loves may have expectations of him as well. He further commented, “I don’t know if unconditional love really exists. If it does, it comes with pain. Loving someone unconditionally means you carry some sadness and pain with it.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have previously worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Recently, Vijay launched the teaser for Rashmika’s upcoming film The Girlfriend, which also features his voice-over.