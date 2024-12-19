FIR against SP MP Barq's father for threatening power dept officials in Sambhal

Sambhal, Dec 19 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against Mamluk Ur Rahman Barq, father of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, at Nakhasa police station in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly threatening officials of the UP Power Department during an inspection.

The case was filed by Santosh Tripathi, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the electricity department, under sections 352, 351(2), and 132 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, the SP's Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday for alleged theft of electricity at his residence in the Deepa Sarai neighbourhood here.

Addressing the media, Krisha Kumar, SP of Sambhal said, "The incident occurred early in the morning at around 7:30 a.m. SDO Santosh Kumar Tripathi and his team were conducting an electricity equipment check in the Deepa Sarai area. During the inspection, they visited the residence of Zia Ur Rehman Barq, where he reportedly confronted Tripathi, using abusive language and interfering with official duties."

He said, Barq allegedly threatened the officials, saying, "If the government changes, we will destroy you," and made several other inappropriate remarks. The electricity department captured the incident on video.

After the inspection, the team completed their work and filed a written complaint at the local police station.

Earlier in the day, the UP Power Department, accompanied by heavy security, raided the residence of SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq in Sambhal on suspicions of electricity metre tampering. During the raid, irregularities were discovered in two electricity meters at the MP’s residence, and it was revealed that the electricity bill for the past year had recorded zero consumption, despite the presence of air conditioners, ceiling fans, and other electrical appliances.

Santosh Kumar Tripathi, a power department official, confirmed the findings but refrained from making further comments until a full investigation was completed.

Meanwhile, Barq’s legal representative, Advocate Kasim Jamal, explained that the household was equipped with air conditioners, ceiling fans, lights, and a refrigerator. Jamal said that they pay the minimum charges based on the department’s assessment and that the house is also equipped with solar panels.

He added that the MP’s family comprises only four members, as his sisters no longer reside there.

