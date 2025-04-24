Manav Kaul makes a new best friend in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor and poet Manav Kaul, who is currently enjoying the serene beauty of Uttarakhand, has found a new best friend he’s calling the “most beautiful bird in this world.”

Manav took to Instagram to share a delightful video of a bird casually strolling around, playfully nibbling close to where he stood.

He wrote: "Mujhe lagta hai ki is duniya ki sabse sundar chidiya meri pakki dost hoti jaa rahi hai (I feel like the most beautiful bird in this world is becoming my best friend.)"

The actor then offered a sneak peek into his ‘pahadi life’, where he’s seen enjoying a simple yet hearty breakfast of “poha”.

Manav shared a picture of the plate, perfectly capturing the essence of his mountain mornings, with poha, a steaming cup of tea, and some freshly-baked bread.

He wrote: “Laal chawal ka poha, home baked bread with super special chai… Pahadi life.”

Just a few days ago on April 17, Manav shared some serene glimpses from his Uttarakhand getaway.

One photo captures a traditional Pahadi meal served outdoors on a stone table, set against a rustic mountain backdrop. His plate is filled with local delicacies like bhatt ki dal, rice, sautéed greens, and a side of sliced onions, cucumber, green chilies, and a bowl of fresh green chutney.

In another heartwarming picture, Manav is seen sitting on a grassy mountain ledge, gently resting his arm around a large, fluffy dog—possibly a Bhotia, also known as a Himalayan Sheepdog. With their backs to the camera, the two quietly gaze out at the misty, forest-covered hills, capturing a perfect moment of calm, connection, and companionship.

He wrote, “Mera Hindu hona meri Hindi jaisa hai! Jisme saari bhaashaayen samai hui hai. Arabi, Farsi, Angrezi, Greek, Roman, Urdu, Sanskrit, aur bhi jaane kaun kaun se shabd chale aate hai. Jo bhasha ki sundarta hai.”

On the acting front, he was last seen in “Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper “ in 2024. It also stars Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Sumit Gulati, Naina Sareen, Shrikant Verma, Jitin Gulati, and Yamini Das.

The series follows Tribhuvan Mishra, portrayed by Manav, who topped the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination, and works as a CA in a government office in Noida, India. His side hustle as a sex worker servicing women clients under the pseudonym "CA topper" entangles him in a web of crime and moral dilemmas.

