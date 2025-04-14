Bad Boyz OTT Release: Now Streaming on Amazon Prime and Manorama Max

The Malayalam action-comedy film Bad Boyz, which hit theatres on September 14, 2024, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama Max. Six months after its theatrical release, the film has made its digital debut, though only in its original Malayalam version with English subtitles.

Despite a star-studded ensemble and a premise packed with comic flair and action, Bad Boyz had a lukewarm response at the box office. Critics and audiences alike gave mixed reviews, calling it a source of “mindless fun.” Now, with its arrival on OTT, it remains to be seen whether the film will gain a second life among streaming viewers.

The film features a strong lineup including Rahman,Babu Antony, Senthil Krishna, Bibin George, Sheelu Abraham, and Anson Paul in key roles. It also boasts popular Malayalam actors like Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Tini Tom, Bheeman Raghu, and Harisree Ashokan in supporting parts.

Bad Boyz follows the story of a group of friends who form a club named “Bad Boys” to explore their interests in sports and the arts. The plot revolves around Antappan, a well-meaning but clumsy leader, who turns into a local goon to impress his love interest. Things take a serious turn when a drug mafia enters the scene, threatening the group’s peace.

Antappan and his friends are forced to take on the gang to protect their identity and restore normalcy. What follows is a chaotic and action-filled ride as the group takes on the mafia in their unique comedic style.