Prabhas' Spirit: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms Police Story

Hyderabad, October 23: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed that his upcoming film, Spirit, starring Prabhas, will indeed be a police story. This revelation has sent fans into a frenzy, with #Spirit trending on social media.

Prabhas' Birthday Gift

Coinciding with Prabhas' 45th birthday on October 23, Vanga shared the update at the pre-release event of the film Pottel. When asked about Spirit's progress, Vanga wrote "Police Story" on a placard, putting an end to speculation.

Fans Overjoyed

Prabhas fans have been eagerly awaiting confirmation of his role in Spirit. With Vanga's announcement, fans took to social media to express their excitement. #Spirit, #Salaar2, and #TheRajaSaab are currently trending on Twitter.

Prabhas' Lineup

Prabhas has a packed schedule with projects like Raja Saab and Fauji. Spirit is expected to begin filming early next year. With Vanga at the helm, expectations are high following his success with Animal.

Spirit's Anticipated Release

Although no official release date has been announced, fans anticipate Spirit's arrival in 2025. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated project!

