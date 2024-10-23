Prabhas shoots for ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Telugu star Prabhas, who is celebrating his 45th birthday on Wednesday, has started shooting for the follow-up to his 2023 film ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

Cameras have started rolling on the sets of ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’ on Wednesday. The film is being helmed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his work on the blockbuster ‘K.G.F.’ film franchise, and ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’ is poised to raise the bar in action cinema. Prabhas will reprise his titular role in the sequel alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. The current shooting schedule is set for 20 days, during which the team aims to capture high-octane sequences that fans have eagerly been waiting for.

‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’ picks up from where the first film left off, diving deeper into the intricate world of power struggles, revenge, and redemption. As tensions escalate and alliances are tested, audiences can expect a thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists.

‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ which clashed with the Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Dunki’ on the box-office, continues to make waves with its satellite release as well.

It followed the story of a fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, where monarchy still exists. The friendship between Deva (played by Prabhas), the exiled prince of Khansaar, and Varadha (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran), the current prince of Khansaar forms the crux of the film. When a coup d'etat is planned by his father's ministers and his relatives, Varadha enlists Deva's help to become Khansaar's undisputed ruler.

While Prabhas is fully immersed in the ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’ shoot, he has a busy slate ahead. He also has ‘The Raja Saab’ and the highly awaited ‘Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2’ in the pipeline as well.

‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’ is produced by Hombale Films which also has ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ in motion.

