Sobhita Dhulipala Shines at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash Amid Wedding Prep

Sobhita Dhulipala, soon to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya, took a break from her wedding preparations to attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, stunning in a silver and blue saree.

A Glamorous Diwali Appearance

For the Diwali bash, Sobhita wore a beautiful silver and blue saree paired with elegant earrings and bangles. She posed for the paparazzi, giving different smiles and poses before joining her colleagues for the party.

Wedding Festivities Begin

Sobhita began her wedding festivities earlier this week with the traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony, Pasupu Danchadam. She shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, wearing a vibrant saree with a gold and green border.

Pasupu Danchadam Ceremony

The Pasupu Danchadam ceremony marks the beginning of wedding festivities. Sobhita was seen crushing turmeric and seeking blessings from elders, surrounded by the women of her household.

Upcoming Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding preparations are in full swing. The couple's fans eagerly await updates on their special day.

Diwali Celebrations

Manish Malhotra's Diwali party brought together Bollywood's glitterati. Sobhita's appearance added glamour to the evening.