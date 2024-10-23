Prabhas' Net Worth : A Glimpse into His Luxurious Lifestyle on His 45th Birthday

As Prabhas celebrates his 45th birthday on October 23, his impressive net worth of ₹241 crore stands testimony to his unparalleled success in the Indian film industry. The Baahubali star's consistent presence on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list underscores his immense earnings and popularity.

Rise to Fame

Born Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, the actor has become one of India's highest-paid and most influential stars. His global stardom skyrocketed with the Baahubali series, making him a household name. Despite being part of Tollywood, his fame rivals the biggest names in Bollywood today.

Income Sources and Luxurious Possessions

Earnings from Movies

Prabhas' primary income source is his acting career. Post-Baahubali, his fees skyrocketed to ₹100 crore per film. Recent projects have earned him even higher sums:

Radhe Shyam: ₹120 crore

Adipurush: ₹150 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: ₹80 crore (initially quoted ₹150 crore)

Luxurious Properties

Prabhas owns:

A lavish Hyderabad house (₹60 crore) with:

High-end gym with imported equipment worth ₹1.5 crore

Private swimming pool

Lush garden

A Mumbai property

A farmhouse in Bhimavaram (84 acres) with modern amenities:

Gym

Playground

Swimming pool

A reported house in Italy, rented out for ₹40 lakh per month

Impressive Car Collection

Prabhas' luxury vehicles reflect his larger-than-life personality:

Rolls-Royce Phantom (₹8-10 crore)

Lamborghini Aventador (₹3-3.5 crore)

BMW X5 (₹2 crore)

Jaguar XJ (₹1 crore)

Land Rover Range Rover (₹1 crore)

Highest-Grossing Movies

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1814 crore)

2. Kalki 2898 AD (₹1052.5 crore)

3. Baahubali: The Beginning (₹632 crore)

4. Salaar (₹623.5 crore)

5. Saaho (₹442 crore)

6. Adipurush (₹395 crore)

7. Radhe Shyam (₹152 crore)

8. Mirchi (₹47 crore)

9. Mr. Perfect (₹47 crore)

10. Rebel (₹44 crore)

Conclusion

Prabhas' 45th birthday celebrates his remarkable journey, cementing his status as a pan-Indian superstar. With his star power soaring, his net worth is expected to continue growing. As one of India's most beloved actors, Prabhas' success story inspires millions.

