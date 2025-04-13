BRS alone represents identity of Telangana, says KTR

Hyderabad, April 13 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday claimed that BRS is the only party that truly represents the soul and identity of Telangana and urged people to reject both the Congress and BJP in the upcoming local bodies elections.

Addressing a meeting of BRS party workers in Malkajgiri, he called upon people to teach a lesson to both ‘Delhi parties’.

“No matter the election or occasion — it’s time to make both parties accountable,” he stated.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that the state has suffered immensely for trusting a “deceptive leader.”

He accused Revanth of misleading the public with empty promises and alleged that the Congress party’s baseless assurances have pushed people into distress. “Believing a fraudster once is one's mistake. But falling for him repeatedly becomes our mistake,” KTR cautioned, urging people to reject the Congress decisively in all upcoming elections, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The former minister remarked that despite the deteriorating state of affairs in Telangana, only Revanth Reddy appears to be celebrating. “His own ministers, MLAs, and party workers are dissatisfied — the public needs no explanation,” he said, describing it as a direct outcome of Congress’ failed governance.

KTR invited all party cadres and supporters to take part in the BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations on April 27. “Completing 25 years is a significant achievement for any political party. We are proud to be the second party in the Telugu states to reach this milestone,” he noted.

Before the meeting, a massive rally was held in Malkajgiri to welcome KTR. Several senior leaders from Congress and the BJP joined the BRS in his presence.

KTR praised Malkajgiri MLA Rajasekhar Reddy for his relentless efforts in addressing public issues. “From taking up major concerns like dumping yards to protesting against government negligence, Rajasekhar Reddy has proven that electing a good leader leads to meaningful change,” KTR said.

