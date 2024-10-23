Midnight High Drama at Prabhas House, Fans Sit on Road

23 October, Hyderabad: Pan India Superstar Prabhas is celebrating his birthday today, October 23. A large group of Prabhas' fans thronged at the star's residence in Hyderabad. A group of fans attempted to do hungama outside the star's residence and a few even tried to go inside the actor's house to celebrate birthday with the actor. This led to an argument with the police who blocked their way. Agitated fans were determined to meet the star.

Police stepped in and stopped the fans. With this, angry fans staged a sit-in protest on the road. The police eventually intervened and dispersed the protesters with a great difficulty.

