November 22 is not a public holiday in India. Holidays in India differ from state to state, and some states of India even observe certain holidays on this date. The majority of Indian states do not celebrate a holiday on November 22. Instead, Odisha is a specific state where some sources claim that November 22 is celebrated as Cannon Prashad Day. This is because of the martyrdom of freedom fighter Kanhu Pradhan on this very day.

It's worth noting that November 22 is not observed as a holiday in major states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, or West Bengal.

For those looking for upcoming holidays in India, Guru Nanak Jayanti is typically observed in November, although the date varies annually. Additionally, Karthigai Deepam and Christmas are observed in November and December, respectively.

In India, the central government or state governments declare holidays. November 22 is not a holiday generally; however, National Press Day is observed on 16 November, and Constitution Day is observed on 26 November, which marks the adoption of India's Constitution.

Holiday information can be specifically varied for individual states and their governing authority, thus, it is advisable to contact the individual states' administration or the local government for the same.

Conclusion In sum, the day November 22 is not a known holiday in India. Maybe it is in some parts of Odisha; however, the diverse nature of holidays in India exemplifies the country's rich tapestry, and understanding these holidays creates unity, respect, and appreciation for the multitude of traditions in this country.

